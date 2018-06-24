SCCI praises its new re-organisation law

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, stated that the new law reflects the vision and keenness of the wise leadership to continuously improve the emirate’s economy and to enhance its position and reputation as a leading economic centre. He added that the new law will help to enhance the chamber’s role in elevating and developing Sharjah’s economy, and that it will build on the progress that has been gained during the past four decades, which was achieved due to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, and due to chamber’s determination in reaching its goals, and its keenness to work together with its strategic partners from both the public and private sectors to enhance the economy of the emirate and the country.



Al Owais remarked that the new law will help propel the chamber to develop Sharjah’s economy by focusing on research and studies, and by supporting entrepreneurs and the various institutions that fall under the umbrella of the chamber, which includes Expo Centre Sharjah and the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem). He stressed that the chamber will launch projects and initiatives that will rise up to ambitions of the wise leadership, and that it will continue its efforts to promote the emirate on the global stage and to support the emirate’s business community, in light of the new law for re-organization.



Law No. 09 of 2018 contains several clauses, which includes clarifying the chamber’s objectives, goals, and the bodies that fall under its umbrella. The law also clarifies the chamber’s board of directors, their meetings, the terms of membership and the functions and role of the chairman, in addition to the conditions that have to be complied with when practicing economic activities in the emirate.