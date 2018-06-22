Trade conflict already sapping German economy

US President Donald Trump has in recent weeks struck his first tariff blows at the European Union and China, who both vowed retaliation -- risking a tit-for-tat trade conflict on two fronts that could weigh on the global economy.

"Germany's second economic miracle is over," influential daily Die Welt wrote this week, comparing the years of steady growth since the financial crisis to the post-World War II reconstruction period.

Two respected economic think-tanks sharply lowered their growth forecasts, with Berlin-based DIW cutting its prognosis for this year by half a percentage point to 1.9 percent, and then again to 1.7 percent for next year.

Munich's Ifo institute was even more drastic, slashing its forecast to 1.8 percent for 2018 from 2.6 percent previously.

At a company level, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler was the first among Germany's auto industry titans to lower its profit forecasts this week, prompting business daily Handelsblatt to declare the "end of the party" for the sector and its 800,000 workers.

High-end competitor BMW says it is following the international situation "more closely than ever".

BMW and Daimler are especially vulnerable, as they face both the threat of US tariffs on their cars and parts shipped from Europe, as well as taxes at the Chinese border on the vehicles they build at massive plants in America.

Meanwhile, Germany's powerful chemical industry federation said last month it is "less optimistic" for this year given the hardening trade rhetoric.