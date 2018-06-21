OPEC looks forward to building long term sustainable market stability, says Al Mazrouei

Delivering the opening remarks at the 7th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna Thursday, Al Mazrouei said OPEC Seminar has provided a platform to examine and discuss the main issues and opportunities concerning the oil industry.

On the Seminar's sidelines, the UAE hosted a dinner which was attended by over 700 delegates, including ministers, decision makers, diplomats and members of the media.

In presence of Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the OPEC Secretary General, Al Mazrouei honoured Dr. Mana Saeed Al Otaiba, UAE former Petroleum Minister, in appreciation of his efforts and contributions to the industry. The UAE delegation also highlighted the young Emirati talents who displayed their works at the seminar in Vienna.

The delegation accompanying Al Mazrouei includes Ahmed Al Kaabi, the Ministry's Under-secretary for Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources and UAE's OPEC Governor, Alya Al Yasi, Director of Government Communications at the Ministry, Talal Al Faleeti, Director of the Minister's Office, as well as officials from ADNOC and Mubadala.