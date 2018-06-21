Hike in oil output unlikely, analysts say ahead of producers' meeting

In the run-up to the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with other major oil countries, Moscow and Riyadh have sought sizeable output increases, while Tehran has advocated restraint.

"The question is whether Russia will be able to bring its ally Iran around," analysts at Commerzbank wrote Wednesday in Frankfurt.

The debate between the 14 OPEC countries, including the Saudis and Iranians, and 10 non-OPEC producers, led by Russia, ranges from nudging up overall oil supplies by 300,000 barrels a day in the third quarter, to hiking it by 1.5 million; the latter option has been voiced by Moscow Energy Minister Alexander Novak.