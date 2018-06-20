Crescent Petroleum calls for new investment models

Crescent Petroleum explained that the private sector in the Middle East and North Africa region can be an important partner in the development of oil production and the enhancement of competitiveness of the industry.

This came in a speech by the company's Chief Executive Officer, Majid Jafar, before OPEC ministers and leaders of the oil and gas industry during the OPEC World Conference in the Austrian Capital, Vienna, in the presence of more than 750 participants.

"We need new investment models that will create the proper incentives for investment in the exploration and production sector to excavate new areas, promote the recovery of mature oilfield productivity and develop the gas sector," Jafar said.

He said the region needs investments of at least $ 320 billion over the next five years. "The private sector can be an important partner in these efforts, as the Middle East accounts for more than half of the world's proven oil and gas reserves, while constituting one-third of the world oil market and a sixth of the global gas market today, and therefore we must work to achieve the full potential of the region," Jafar elaborated.