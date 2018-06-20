ADFD allocates AED67 mn to healthcare projects in Hadhramaut Governorate

The grant aims to support three healthcare projects in Yemen’s Hadhramaut Governorate including rehabilitating hospitals, reconstructing the Maternity and Child Hospital, as well as purchasing medicines and medical equipment.

Aimed at providing quality medical attention to Hadhramaut’s population, the hospital rehabilitation project will overhaul and equip seven hospitals in the region. Encompassing maintenance, construction and electrical works, the second AED33.4 mn project will revamp the Maternity and Child Hospital through boosting its capacity with 150 additional beds, as well as through the provision of necessary medical supplies and equipment. As part of the third project, ADFD will purchase supplies of essential medicine for the Governorate at the value of AED11 mn.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said: "Aligned with its objectives of supporting development goals in developing countries, ADFD is proud to partner with the Emirates Red Crescent to help our brothers and sisters in Yemen. We are committed to effectively administering this Abu Dhabi government grant that seeks to bring quality healthcare services to Hadhramaut."

He added: "This grant is allocated towards the development of the healthcare sector in Hadhramaut, as part of the UAE’s efforts to support the people of Yemen in various governorates. The MoU signed between Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Emirates Red Crescent will help coordinate our efforts in achieving the objectives of the grant in improving the healthcare sector in Hadhramaut and offer essential medical treatment to various segments of its population.

"The projects to be implemented under this grant include the development and renovation of several hospitals and healthcare centres as well as fitting them out with medical equipment needed to ensure efficient treatment to the people of Hadhramaut. In its support for the stability of Yemen and its infrastructure development, ADFD will continue to provide direct assistance to Yemen."

For his part, Dr Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of ERC, said: "The UAE plays a key role in rebuilding the healthcare sector in Yemen. Under the directives and continued support of our wise leadership, we have stepped up our humanitarian response to the situation in Yemen and endeavoured to improve its healthcare sector. We are actively involved in the development of the healthcare sector in several Yemeni governorates through providing direct support and care to Yemen’s citizens."

Al Falahi added: "The project to develop healthcare sector in Hadhramaut Governorate is part of a broader development initiative carried out by ERC in Yemen's coastal region with the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region. At ERC, we are well aware of the challenges currently facing the healthcare sector in Yemen. Therefore, we are working on multiple initiatives that have delivered a significant positive impact on the healthcare sector in Yemen.

"The agreement signed today between ERC and ADFD ushers in a new era of partnership and constructive cooperation between both sides to support the development of Yemen. The continued cooperation and coordination between us have delivered successful projects in past including Sheikh Zayed City project in Gaza Strip, which is a testament to the benefits of this collaboration."

Al Falahi also reiterated the Emirates Red Crescent’s commitment to completing the development projects outlined in the MoU in a timely and efficient manner to enhance the quality of healthcare services in Hadhramaut.

The project to support and upgrade the healthcare sector in Hadhramaut Governorate involves the renovation, maintenance and completion of seven hospitals to serve the residents of the governorate and its adjacent areas. It also includes allocation of AED22.3 million to support the import of medical equipment for hospitals including Al-Shahr General Hospital, Eastern Dais Hospital, Eastern Raida Medical Center, Ibn Sina Hospital blood bank, Al Mukalla Artificial Limbs Center, Qusayr Medical Centre and Ghail Bawazir General Hospital.

Since 1974, ADFD has played a proactive role in Yemen’s socio-economic development through extending AED3 billion in loans and government grants towards the development of 49 projects. Serving vital sectors such as agriculture, housing, transport, communications, electricity and healthcare, these projects have enabled the Yemeni government to provide quality services to the citizens of the country.

Since its inception in 1971, ADFD has financed development projects valued at AED80 billion in 88 countries around the world. The Fund focuses on projects that enhance key sectors including renewable energy, transport, infrastructure, agriculture, mining, industry, health care, social services, housing, water and electricity.