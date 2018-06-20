UAE to participate in Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong

Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy will lead the UAE delegation that will comprise a number of top officials from federal and local entities as well as businesses from across the country.

Around 70 decision makers, government officials and international businesses representatives from more than 30 countries will speak at the summit themed "Collaborate for Success".

The summit brings together senior government officials, representatives of international institutions, business leaders and industry experts from countries along and beyond the Belt and Road to exchange views on multilateral co-operation and explore new business opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative.

More than 5000 participants are expected to explore the projects and business and investment opportunities that have been made available by the initiative focusing on financial, infrastructures, IT, services and entrepreneurship sectors.

Abdullah Al Salih said that the ministry's participation in the summit comes with an ultimate objective of promoting the business opportunities and investment environment of the UAE in Hong Kong.

"This is with focus on trade, advanced technical industries, renewable energy, small and medium-sized enterprises ,SMEs, as well as services, transport and tourism sectors," he added.

He also pointed out that the UAE is one of the first supporters of the initiative that aims at boosting regional and international trade ties and the UAE plays a very crucial role in making it a success.

The Ministry of Economy and Hong Kong Trade Development Council, HKTDC, will also organise high level roundtable meeting between the UAE, China and Hong Kong to look into the investment opportunities in the Belt & Road initiative.