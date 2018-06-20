Emirates to deploy one-off A380 service to Muscat

The new passenger terminal at Oman International Airport recently opened its doors in March 2018.

The Emirates A380 service will operate as EK 862 and EK 863, departing Dubai at 08:25 and arriving in Muscat at 09:35. The flight will depart Muscat at 12:05 arriving in Dubai at 13:10 on the same day.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalid Bel Jaflah, Divisional Vice President Commercial Operations UAE and Oman, Emirates, said, "We are proud to fly the first scheduled A380 service to Muscat as Emirates marks a significant milestone of 25 years of service to the Sultanate of Oman. It is a very important destination for us in the region and we maintain our strong commitment to the country. We look forward to showcasing our innovative products and stylish amenities on-board this iconic aircraft to our trade partners and travel industry stakeholders in Oman."

In turn, David Wilson, Chief Operations Officer of Oman Airports, said, "On behalf of Muscat International Airport, we thank Emirates Airline and express our appreciation for the upcoming historic arrival of a scheduled A380 service to Oman. The arrival of the aircraft will be a valuable initiative which will highlight our new international airport terminal and we look forward to celebrating our long standing commitment with Emirates Airline."

In 1993, Emirates inaugurated its first service to Muscat and since then, has carried more than 4.3 million passengers to and from Oman. The airline started operating with a Boeing 777-200 aircraft with four weekly services. Today, the airline flies to Muscat with three daily services utilising Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, connecting passengers to over 150 global destinations.