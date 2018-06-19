Dollar, yuan recoil as U.S.-China trade row intensifies, yen gains

China's yuan fell to a more than 5-month low to the dollar, despite a firmer official yuan midpoint, as market sentiment soured.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.8 percent against the dollar to 109.64 yen, its highest level in a week, after Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, ratcheting up a trade dispute with Beijing.

Another perceived safe haven during market turmoil, the Swiss franc, also got a boost from the news. It was up as much as 0.3 percent against the dollar to 0.9915 franc.

China's commerce ministry said Beijing will fight back firmly with "qualitative" and "quantitative" measures if the United States publishes an additional list of tariffs on Chinese goods, accusing Washington of launching a trade war.

The yuan slid to a low of 6.4490 to the dollar at one point, its weakest since Jan. 15.

Investors and businesses worry that a full-blown trade battle could derail global growth.