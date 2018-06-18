Oil storage capacity in Libya's Ras Lanuf port down after fire

The NOC said in a statement late Sunday that the fire at oil tank number two broke out earlier in the day and could extend to three other tanks, threatening "a complete halt of exports from Ras Lanuf port."

Tank number 12 was set ablaze on June 12 when clashes erupted between rival Libyan forces, prompting the closure of two major oil terminals in the conflict-ridden country.

The corporation said on Thursday it evacuated employees from the oil terminals of Ras Lanuf and al-Sidr in the so-called Oil Crescent region in central Libya.

The fighting pits forces of an administration based in eastern Libya against the self-styled Benghazi Defence Brigades.

The eastern forces, led by Libya's military strongman Khalifa Haftar, said on Thursday that they had repulsed an attack by the Benghazi Defence Brigades on the two terminals.