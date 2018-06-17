Oxford Business Group to launch Sharjah Report 2018

Titled, "Creating the Environment for Sustainable Economic Growth", the event will explore the policies that the emirate is devising to ensure its vision for development is all-encompassing and people-centric.

Key issues to be examined at the event include a move under way in Sharjah to sharpen the focus on smaller-scale businesses, digitalisation and innovation, while providing added assistance for start-ups.

The role for foreign investors in supporting Sharjah’s vision of creating a diverse economy, and driving both sustainable growth and social development, will be another topic of debate.

OBG’s panel discussion will also consider the attractions that the emirate offers investors, which include well-developed infrastructure, low costs, a strategic location and several free zones providing a range of incentives.

Oliver Cornock, OBG’s editor in chief and managing editor for the Middle East, will give a keynote speech to an audience of VIPs, public and private sector representatives, and members of the media, before moderating the high-profile panel debate.

The discussion will include contributions from: Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Executive Chairman, Department of Government Relations and Chairman, Higher Committee for Digital Transformation; Najla Al Midfa, CEO, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center; Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, CEO, Invest in Sharjah; and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO, Bee’ah, alongside other leading personalities.

Commenting ahead of the event, Cornock said he expected the discussion to focus on the fast-developing segments of Sharjah’s evolving economy offering potential for growth, which include education, tourism and healthcare.

"Sharjah’s efforts to broaden its economic base by encouraging entreprenurial activity and working with international partners for knowledge transfer are gathering pace, as our report shows," he said. "I look forward to hearing insights from the panellists and in particular their expectations for future growth and opportunities."

OBG’s panel discussion is being organised in partnership with Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). The event will also serve as a platform for OBG to launch The Report: Sharjah 2018, its latest analysis of the emirate’s economy.

The Report: Sharjah 2018 marks the culmination of more than 12 months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. The publication assesses trends and developments across the emirate, including those in macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and others.

OBG’s publication contains a contribution from His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, together with a wide range of contributions from other high-profile personalities and a detailed sector-by-sector guide for investors.

The Report: Sharjah 2018 has been produced with Shurooq. Contributions have also been made by Sharjah Islamic Bank and Al Farouk Legal Group.