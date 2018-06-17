Egypt hikes fuel prices in IMF-backed austerity drive

Oil Minister Tarek El Molla said the price rises would help Egypt save up to 50 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.8 billion) in allocations for state subsidies in the 2018-19 state budget.

The price hike, the third since Egypt floated the pound currency in November 2016, is expected to pile more pressure on Egyptian consumers struggling to make ends meet amid high unemployment and rising prices.

The oil ministry said the price for 95 octane gasoline had been increased to 7.75 Egyptian pounds a litre from 6.60 pounds; 92 octane had been raised to 6.75 pounds a litre from 5 pounds and 80 octane had gone up to 5.50 pounds a litre from 3.65 pounds.

The ministry also raised the price for a canister of gas for Egyptian households to 50 pounds from 30, while a bottle of gas for commercial purposes was raised to 100 pounds from 60.

The government, under new Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, also announced on Saturday a hike in taxi fares by 10 to 20 percent, according to a cabinet statement.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said that bread prices would not be affected by a 50.7 percent rise in diesel prices. He said the Ministry of Supply would bear the extra cost for bakeries to ensure that the price of Egypt's main staple remains unchanged.

Subsidized bread is a staple for millions of poor Egyptians and the country’s leaders are always keen to keep supplies flowing for fear of unrest