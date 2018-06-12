Emirates enhances Luanda service

These additional flights will give passengers more travel choices and address the growing demand for connectivity on Emirates’ global network, especially to destinations in Asia, USA and Europe. The flights will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER.

"As a country rich in resources, Angola has a lot to offer global trade and we have recognised a need to enhance our capacity to enable greater connectivity between our network and Luanda. We remain committed to serving our customers in Angola with not only advanced aircraft, but also more innovative product and service options," said Orhan Abbas, Emirates Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Africa. "Reinstating these flights and growing our service to a daily operation, will benefit trade links, boost investment and will contribute to the economy by promoting business and supporting Angola’s supply chain," he added.

With the increased frequency to Luanda, Emirates will offer passengers even more convenient access to other destinations in its network, including 35 destinations in the Middle East, 18 in Asia and more than 20 destinations in the Americas and Australia.

The flight EK793 will depart from Dubai at 09:55 and arrive in Luanda at 14:40. The return flight EK794 will depart from Luanda at 18:15 and arrive in Dubai at 05:00 the following day. The daily service starting in winter, flight EK 793 will depart Dubai at 10:10, and arrive in Luanda at 15:10. The return flight EK794 will depart Luanda at 18:15 and arrive in Dubai at 04:55 the following day.

The flight arrival timings in Dubai are scheduled to ensure passengers from Angola enjoy a shorter transit time when connecting to Emirates flights to popular destinations such as New York, Houston, London, Beirut, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Mumbai, Delhi and Sydney, Lisbon and others.