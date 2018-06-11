Nakheel awards AED447 million bridge works contract

The 600 metre bridge, being constructed by Wade Adams Contracting LLC under the supervision of the Roads and Transports Authority, RTA, will provide the main access route to the new, 15.3 square kilometre waterfront city. Work began in May, and is scheduled for completion in Q2 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, Nakheel Chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah, said, "We thank the RTA for its ongoing assistance and cooperation for our transport links at Deira Islands, where we have now invested more than AED8.5 billion in infrastructure and construction contracts, with more on the way."

The bridge starts at Al Khaleej Road on the mainland and leads to Deira Islands A, where several new Nakheel developments, including Deira Islands Night Souk, Deira Mall and RIU and Centara resorts are currently under construction.