Japan machinery orders jump 10 per cent in April

The reading was much better than the median forecast of a 2.8-per-cent increase by analysts surveyed by the Nikkei business daily, and comes after a 3.9-per-cent fall in March.

Core private-sector machinery orders, which exclude volatile categories such as ships and utilities, grew to 943.1 billion yen (8.6 billion dollars), the Cabinet Office said in a statement.

The statistic is viewed as an indicator of future capital spending.

Overseas demand, an indicator of future exports, climbed 10 per cent month-on-month to 1 trillion yen in April for the first rise in two months amid a weaker yen.

The depreciation of the currency makes Japanese products more appealing overseas and improves the revenues of exporters.

The Japanese economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.6 per cent in the January-to-March period for the first contraction in nine quarters amid sluggish consumer spending, the government said Friday.