UAE largest source of FDI in Arab region: UNCTAD report

According to the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, 'World Investment Report 2018', FDI to the UAE rose by eight percent to US$10.4 billion in part due to rising cross-border mergers and acquisitions sales, making the country the largest source of FDI in 2017 for the Arab region (at 36 percent of total FDI inflow).

In terms of expanding outflows, the UAE increased by eight percent to U$14 billion, advancing to 21st position globally, and accounting for 41.9 percent of total FDI outflows for the West Asia region.

Global flows of foreign direct investment fell by 23 percent to US$1.43 trillion in 2017, the UNCTAD report highlighted. It attributed this reduction, in part by, a 22 percent decrease in the value of cross-border mergers and acquisitions.