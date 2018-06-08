Saudi Finance Ministry appoints five local banks to deal in securities

The five institutions are Alinma Bank, Bank Al-Jazira, National Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group and Saudi British Bank, a ministry statement said.

In April, Saudi authorities listed riyal government bonds on the Saudi Stock Exchange for the first time, part of efforts to spur secondary market debt trading. A total of 204.4 billion riyals ($54.5 billion) of bonds were listed.

Future issues of local currency government bonds will also be listed, encouraging investment by non-bank investors such as mutual funds and insurers.