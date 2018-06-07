Emirates to launch third daily service to Moscow

From 25th October, flight EK174 will depart Domodedovo at 10:40 and arrive in Dubai at 16:55, while the return flight EK173 will depart Dubai at 03:30 and arrive in Moscow at 07:50. The departure time from Moscow and arrival time into Dubai is convenient for Russian travellers visiting Dubai.

The new service will be operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER in a three class cabin configuration Emirates has been serving the Russian market since 1st July, 2003, and already flies twice daily to Domodedovo on Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER and daily to St Petersburg (LED).

Demand for travel has grown significantly over recent years, leading to the airline’s launch of this third flight to Moscow.

The new flight allows for seamless connectivity to Moscow from several popular destinations in Emirates’ and flydubai’s combined route network, including Bali, Bangkok, Colombo, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Maldives, Mauritius and Singapore.

The new Emirates flight from Domodedovo airport is also timed to connect conveniently with a wide network of domestic flights operated by Emirates codeshare partner in Russia - S7 Airlines.

There will be a 30 minute advancement of EK173 timing during winter schedule, which begins on 28th October 2018.