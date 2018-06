The two million barrel cargo is destined for the United States, the ministry said in a statement.

A trading source familiar with the matter said Valero chartered the vessel from IOTC.

Iraq has formed a joint venture with a shipping company owned by Arab states to transfer, store and trade crude and oil products.

The venture, Al-Iraqia Shipping Services and Oil Trading (AISSOT), is owned by state firm IOTC and Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Co (AMPTC), a pan-Arab.