Emirates to launch A380 services to Osaka, Japan

The deployment of the double-decker aircraft represents a capacity increase of 38 percent, and means that travellers will enjoy the comfort of an A380 to and from two Japanese gateways, as the flagship aircraft already operates daily from Narita International Airport. The A380 will replace the 777-300ER aircraft currently operating on the EK316/EK317 service to and from Osaka.

This year marks the 10th year of Emirates’ A380 operations. With a fleet size of 103, and with 59 additional aircraft on order, Emirates is the largest Airbus A380 operator in the world.

From 28th October, A380-operated flight EK316 will leave Dubai every day at 03:05 and arrive in Osaka at 16:55. The return flight, EK317, departs Osaka at 23:35 and lands in Dubai at 05:45 the next morning (all times are local).

Emirates started operations to Japan in 2002 and currently operates one daily flight from Narita, Haneda and Osaka airports to Dubai.