SEDD passes the review of ISO 9001: 2015

This fall within SEDD’s promising economic vision and development plans, preparation of economic studies, provision of sectoral performance statistics, provision of services for registration and licensing of economic activities, legal and control services, trade protection, as well as promotion of trade, industry and investment in the Emirate of Sharjah. Such a thing reflects its commitment to international quality standards and its keenness to continually improve the levels and mechanisms for providing services to all customers according to the best international standards. Thus, according to the report issued by the company based on the continuous visit data for this certificate for the year 2018, the results of the audit and based on the samples that were collected demonstrated the requirements of the administrative system in accordance with the placed standard.

Through the visits, Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance ensured that the top management continued to follow the Departments to develop and improve the system followed by the commitment to implement the procedures as soon as possible and very effectively.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that the continuous development and keeping in pace with the latest global trends in the quality of services at the core of the strategy of the Department, which is working to develop the economy of the emirate through planning and delivering services using qualified human resources and advanced technical systems to the highest standards of quality. Also, pointed out that the recommendation of Lloyd's Register to upgrade to the ISO 9001:2015 came after the introduction of risk management and the institutional context, the quality policy of the new standard and its inclusion on the external site. Besides, it goes in line with the Department's objectives of working towards achieving sustainable economic development and attainig quality in practices.

Furthermore, the Chairman added that this achievement is another accomplishment added to the success of the Department whereas SEDD passed the 15-year review since it received this standard, which reflects its commitment to excellence in serving all customers according to international best practices. Likewise, it goes in line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whom calls for continuous innovation and development of services and providing them to customers through multiple intelligent channels. He said that the Department pays great attention to spreading the concept and culture of quality among the employees and to inform them of all the latest trends in the field of quality and institutional excellence. He carried on that such a thing falls within SEDD’s belief in the vital role of the team in serving customers in the best possible manner and the link of quality of services with institutional performance and achievement of strategic objectives.

From her side, Hanadi Al Muhairi, Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Department at SEDD, appreciated the efforts of the Department's employees and their keenness to provide factors and conditions for achieving quality practices in different Departments and sections as well as their commitment to accomplish the required tasks in this regard. This aims to ensure the continuity of the quality system and provide the latest training and qualification techniques for the employees to contribute to achieving the objectives of the department and to provide the best possible service to the customers.

She illustrated that the continuity to provide SEDD with the certificate for 15 years reflects and crowns the efforts of the Department to develop its procedures and streamline its services to reach the Department to the highest levels. Also, it is an evidence for the Department attainment for its strategic objectives to adopt best practices in procedures and quality systems to improve performance.

Al Muhairi also pointed out that the report issued by Lloyd’s Register was issued after several visits by the company's representatives, and accordingly the recommendation was made for renewal, which confirms that obtaining the certificate is a challenge that requires maintaining the levels achieved and even enriching them with further steps to ensure continuous development.

Furthermore, SEDD’s attainment to such certificate is considered an achievement to number of advantages, the most important of which is the global recognition of the implementation of an integrated system based on continuous operations that will lead to the desired protection and continuous development based on a recognized global methodology. Likewise, the ISO certificate is one of the world's most prestigious and recognized certificates and gives greater confidence in the level of services provided by the Department to its partners and its public.