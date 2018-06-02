Saif Al Midfa attends RICEC Board of Directors meeting

Al Midfa attended the meeting as a board member, since he was recently elected to the Riyadh Center’s newly formed Board of Directors.

The meeting, which was held at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC) headquarters, was headed by Majid A. Al-Hokair, Chairman of the Board of Directors for RICEC. The meeting was also attended by HE Khalid Al Zahrani, CEO of RICEC; and a number of Board Members at the center. The board members discussed the Riyadh Center’s new strategy, which includes new goals and projects that will be adopted in September.

The board members discussed activating the different areas of cooperation between the Riyadh Center and Expo Centre Sharjah. The members also discussed the proposal of signing a cooperation agreement between the two sides and using the experiences and expertise of Expo Centre Sharjah to develop the Riyadh Center.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa stated that the Board of Directors for the Riyadh Center discussed the proposal to possibly sign an agreement with Expo Centre Sharjah, in light of the recent visit by the Riyadh Center’s delegation, where they reviewed Expo Centre Sharjah’s best practices, and looked into various ways to cooperate and benefit from Sharjah Centre’s expertise in the field of organizing and managing exhibitions. He stressed that Expo Centre Sharjah is keen to offer its skills and expertise to enhance the competitiveness of the Riyadh Center, which comes within the framework of the close relationship between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

After the meeting, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa participated in a Ramadan event that was organized by the Riyadh Center. The event was attended by the chairman and the board members of the Riyadh Center, as well as partners from both the private and public sectors, and a number of ambassadors and businesspeople. The center’s CEO emphasized his keenness to increase cooperation and communication with partners that have expertise in organizing exhibitions and events, in order to discuss the development needs of the center, and to study the different ways of enhancing and developing the center.