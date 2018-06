The agency, part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said that crude oil from the UAE accounted for 27.9% of Japan’s total crude imports of 96.607 million barrels.

Saudi Arabia provided 38.933 million barrels, or 40.3% of the total. Meanwhile, oil from Kuwait came to 9.1%.

Arab oil accounted for 88.4% of Japan’s petroleum needs during the month, or 85.415 million barrels, and also included 2.1% of total crude imports from Iraq, 1.6% from Bahrain, and 1.5% from Oman.