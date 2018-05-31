Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals

  • Thursday 31, May 2018 in 10:41 AM
  • Shareholders arrive for Adidas annual general meeting in Germany
    Shareholders arrive for Adidas annual general meeting in Germany
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Adidas can declare itself the winner over arch rival Nike in the upcoming soccer World Cup even before the first match kicks off as it is kitting out the most teams.
However, the German sportswear brand, which is also the official sponsor of the tournament, expects only a limited financial impact, partly because this year's World Cup takes place in Russia, where the economy is in the doldrums.
 
"The World Cup in Russia does carry lower financial opportunities than the similar event four years ago in Brazil," Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said earlier this month.
 
"At the same time, we're looking forward to it. It's going to be a fantastic way of bringing our brand to life globally," Rorsted added.
 
Nike, which only got heavily involved in soccer when the World Cup was played in the United States in 1994, is supplying shirts for 10 countries, including Brazil, France and England.
 
"The World Cup is such a powerful moment in sport, and we look forward to amplifying its energy," Nike Chief Executive Mark Parker said in March.