UAE Central Bank holds 4th board meeting

The meeting was attended by Khalid Juma Al Majid, Deputy Chairman, Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, the Governor, and Board members; Younis Haji Al Khoori, Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama, Khalid Ahmad Al Tayer, Hamad Mubarak Buamim, as well as Mohamad Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Governor, Saif Hadef Al Shamsi, Assistant Governor and a group of senior Central Bank staff.

The Board reviewed a presentation regarding the CBUAE Dashboard. The Dashboard will allow CBUAE management to review the performance of the sector continuously, as well as CBUAE’s internal performance. The presentation also included the actual results of the key performance indicators of Q1 2018 as a pilot launch of the Dashboard.

The Board also reviewed reports regarding the 2018-2028 Financial Sector Master Plan and the Assessment of Transformation Programme.

It also reviewed a number of reports related to Banking Supervision, and instructed to take necessary measures to protect banking system and promote its strength and stability – including regulations and standards related to internal controls, compliance, and internal audit at the banks, as well as financial reporting and external audit at the banks.

The Board also reviewed a report regarding the development of the National Payment Systems Strategy in the UAE. It reviewed Central Bank’s Q1 Report for the year 2018. The report covered international economic developments, domestic economic developments, financial stability indicators, banking liquidity, monetary reserves management, and payment systems developments. The board instructed publication of the report on the Central Bank’s Website.