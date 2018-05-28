Turkey central bank rate overhaul boosts lira

"A decision has been made to finalise the simplification process regarding the operational framework of the monetary policy," the bank said in a statement on its website.

The bank said the one-week repo rate will be the policy rate, and be equal to the current funding rate which is 16.50 percent.

The lira gained around 3 percent in value against the dollar after the bank's announcement, rallying to 4.56 against the greenback, and 5.32 against the euro.

The bank also said Monday that the overnight borrowing and lending rates will be determined at 150 basis points below/above the one-week repo rate.

The new policy will be operational from June 1, it added.