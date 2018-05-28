SEDD receives Department of Statistics and Community Development

The delegation, which included Khamis Bashir, Director of the Department of Statistics, Ali Mahboub Al Raisi, statistical consultant, and number of employees, was received by Noura Bin Sandal, Deputy Director of Planning and Economic Studies Department at SEDD, Dr. Amr Saleh, the Economic Advisor, and a number of officials and employees of the Department.

The two sides discussed a number of common issues that are in the public interest and exchanged ideas about some of the followed procedures.

Noura bin Sandal pointed out that such meetings contribute to the convergence of visions and common steps to serve and develop public performance in the interest of the economic community.