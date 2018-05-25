Mubadala Petroleum, RDIF, Gazprom Neft announce joint venture to develop Siberian oil fields

The announcement was made at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018, held from May 24th to 26th, in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Mubadala Petroleum, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Mubadala, and RDIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Russia, will acquire a 49 percent equity stake in LLC Gazpromneft-Vostok, the operator of the fields.

Mubadala Petroleum will hold a 44 percent interest and RDIF will hold the remaining 5 percent interest. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory and internal approvals.

Proved and probable reserves of hydrocarbons in the fields are about 40 million tonnes (approx. 300 million barrels). Oil production was 1.6 million tonnes in 2017 (approx. 33,000 barrels per day).

The produced oil is sold into Russian domestic and international markets, and transported primarily through the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean oil pipeline.

This project is Mubadala Petroleum’s first investment in the Russian oil and gas sector.

Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala Petroleum, said, "This investment marks a further step in our long-term growth strategy and sees Mubadala Petroleum’s entry into Russia."

"Through this new partnership with RDIF and Gazprom Neft, one of Russia’s leading operators, we will not only share but also further build on our expertise and capabilities in oil and gas while adding significant oil production to our existing oil and gas portfolio," he said.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF, said, "RDIF and Mubadala Petroleum investment in a joint venture with Gazprom Neft brings the experience and expertise of our Middle East partners to the Russian oil and gas sector. RDIF, Mubadala Petroleum and Gazprom Neft see this project as the first step in creating a consortium to pursue further significant investments in the sector."

Alexander Dyukov, Chairman of Gazprom Neft, said, "Our company has vast experience in setting up joint ventures with international partners, but for the first time one of the largest investment funds of the UAE has invested in the Russian assets of Gazprom Neft.

This transaction is of great importance, not only for our company, but for the whole industry, he added.