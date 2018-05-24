Turkish central bank hikes key interest rate, resulting in lira gains

The central bank had convened an extraordinary meeting of its monetary policy committee after markets closed following a sell-off in the lira this week.

The Turkish currency is down about 20 per cent versus the dollar since the start of the year.

Investors have been urgently calling for the central bank to raise interest rates to shore up the currency, warning that delays were only increasing the size of the hike markets would demand.

The last raise for the key late liquidity window lending rate was 75 basis points in April, the first increase this year.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is openly opposed to high interest rates and has indicated that he plans to take more direct control over monetary policy after snap elections set for June 24.

The Turkish opposition is demanding the central bank be independent.

Turkey is facing pressure as the cost of financing on global markets rises. The private sector is especially exposed. Some economists have been calling for even higher interest rates to stabilize the lira.

Turkey has seen strong economic growth in recent years, including a 7-per-cent expansion last year aided by relatively low rates and government stimulus in the wake of terrorist attacks and a failed military coup.

However, inflation has also been on the rise, and the debt-fueled boom has encouraged consumption and not savings, experts say.

"Why did Turkey not hike rates 300 bp yesterday ... hard to explain," Charlie Robertson, the global chief economist at Renaissance Capital, said on Twitter. He has been a vocal proponent of raising rates by as high as 450 basis points, or bp.

Harvard economist Dani Rodrik had warned prior to the central bank meeting that Turkey's policymaker could either raise rates significantly or sell dollars from its reserves. The third option, he said, is capital controls.

"Choose your poison," Rodrik wrote on Twitter. "Costs will increase while you wait." He also cautioned that serious reforms would be needed in the long haul.

As the central bank decision came down, Turkey's deputy prime minister in charge of economic affairs, Mehmet Simsek, took to Twitter to voice his support to the institution.

"It’s high time to restore monetary policy credibility & regain investor confidence," Simsek wrote, saying the government was committed to carrying out structural reforms.

"None of Turkey’s macroeconomic problems r insurmountable. We’ve fixed problems in the past, we can do it again [sic]," he said.

The euro had hit a record high of 5.75 to the lira in early morning trading, an almost 5-per-cent decline in just a few hours, before scaling back some losses. After the central bank meeting, the euro was trading at 5.38.

Turkish Energy Minister Berat Albayrak - also Erdogan's son-in-law - gave interviews on Tuesday to Haberturk newspaper and other local media in which he spoke of "a very clear plot" against Turkey.

"If there are people who think they can change the results of the elections by playing with the dollar... then they are deluded," government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

"The people saw the puppets and the puppeteers," Bozdag said, promising a "new era" after June 24, election day.