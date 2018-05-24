Ministry of Economy participates in "International Technology and Technological Inventions Fair" in Serbia

The UAE delegation is led by Juma Al Keet, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs, with the participation of Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Barsheed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia.

Many major companies that specialise in technological services and solutions are participating in the UAE pavilion, which is being managed by the ministry, including the Sirta Electromechanical Maintenance Group, Emirates International Cables and Systems Company, IRLP International, Business Consultant and Jindal Su Gulf Limited that specialises in water management and treatment solutions.

The fair was launched in the presence of Ninad Bobovic, Minister of Innovations and Technological Development, and senior officials from European and Asian countries, as well as people in business and investors in the areas of technology, industrial agricultural, energy and water solutions.

Al Keet highlighted the ministry’s desire to reinforce its presence in economic events that are held by the UAE’s trade partners, to promote ongoing dialogue and cooperation between their business communities and open channels of communication between relevant institutions.

Bobovic visited the UAE pavilion and reviewed the products of Emirati companies.

On the sidelines of the fair, Al Keet held several bilateral meetings with senior officials from the Serbian ministries of commerce, tourism, information, economy, and innovations and technological development, in the presence of the Emirati delegation that includes Majid Al Mazrouei, Representative of the Commercial Promotion Administration of the Ministry of Economy, and Ibrahim Al Darmaki, Third Secretary of the UAE Embassy in Serbia.