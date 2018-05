The Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 percent, or 186.44 points, to 31,234.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.64 percent, or 20.54 points, to 3213.84 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.05 percent, or 19.27 points, to 1848.06.