Ministry of Economy discusses cooperation in advanced automotive technology with South Korea

They also discussed promoting cooperation to benefit from Korea’s leading experience in car automation, to support a project by the ministry to develop an advanced automotive technology centre in the UAE.

Both sides agreed to form a joint team that will include officials and experts to discuss the mechanisms of coordination and the practical future steps that are required to implement the project, including infrastructure, organisational structure, updated legislative frameworks, research, development and training, especially in engineering electric and hydrogen powered automobiles.

The meeting is a follow-up of a previous meeting that took place last week between Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Kim Hon Tchong, Minister of Commerce and Industry of South Korea, where they have discussed potential partnerships in aviation, advanced automotive technology and renewable energy.

The Korean delegation also visited the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex.