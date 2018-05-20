Uptown Al Zahia: a new neighbourhood set to elevate the urban scene in Sharjah

Upon completion in 2022, Uptown Al Zahia will be home to more than 700 families, with a master plan that focuses on exclusivity, walkability and convenience. Uptown Al Zahia is also strategically located on University City Road, just minutes from University City, Sharjah International Airport and the SAIF Zone.

Uptown Al Zahia will feature two clusters “Woroud” and “Zohour”. The first release features ‘Woroud 1’, one of five residential buildings within the cluster, offering a wide choice of studios and one-bedroom apartments. The ‘Woroud 1’ release saw high demand from customers and homeowners, indicating continued appetite for home ownership in Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination.

Commenting on the launch, Shadi Al Azzeh, Project Head, Al Zahia, at Majid Al Futtaim - Communities, said: “Set to elevate community living standards in the emirate, Uptown Al Zahia offers a unique place to live, work, and play. Today marks an important milestone in our journey as we celebrate the launch of our newest neighbourhood and we look forward to welcoming more families into our exclusive community that inspires people to celebrate life to its fullest, every day’.

Featuring meticulously designed buildings that maximise privacy and exclusivity while seamlessly connecting to the public realm, each home in Uptown Al Zahia offers modern, light-filled plans with custom finishes and contemporary conveniences. In keeping with Al Zahia’s vision, Uptown adheres to the same levels of sustainability that have awarded the development the BREEAM Communities Interim Assessment Certificate, an international accreditation that is bestowed following a robust evaluation of all the elements, from procurement and design to handover.

Walid Al Hashimi, Chief Executive Officer, Sharjah Holding said: “Uptown Al Zahia builds upon the Emirate's rich cultural and environmental heritage. We are excited to bring to market yet another innovative destination set within a progressive, sustainable, green community.”

Upon completion in 2023, Al Zahia will be home to more than 12,000 residents in 2,270 villas, townhouses and apartments. Structured in the form of eight individually designed neighbourhoods, Al Zahia fea-tures six unique themed community parks, created to leverage human activity in all neighbourhoods. Al Zahia redefines the living experience by offering a fully integrated destination and enabling residents to share great moments together.