Etisalat announces partnership with GSMA for Mobile 360 Series

The three-day conference, scheduled to take place during 27th-29th November 2018, at Dubai World Trade Centre, will have a mix of keynote presentations, panel discussions and workshops aimed at senior-level decision makers across the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Hatem Dowidar, Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat International, said, "Etisalat has a long-standing relationship with GSMA and this collaboration to organise and participate in this prestigious industry event gives a platform to all our industry peers to showcase technology innovation, discuss the latest digital trends and provide an insight into the latest technologies.

"This is also in line with our long-term strategic vision and strategy ‘Driving the Digital Future to Empower Societies’ to engage with industry stakeholders on digital innovation and showcase the country’s pioneering effort in enabling advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Such events support the government’s ambitious initiatives such as the ‘Smart City’ project where technology is the enabler and aims to create happiness for the residents and visitors."

Mats Granryd, Director-General of GSMA, said, "The UAE has benefited from significant investment in mobile technology, resulting in rising mobile broadband adoption, growing subscriber numbers and increasing smartphone use, all of which are radically transforming the lives of businesses and citizens across this diverse region. We are excited to embark on this partnership with Etisalat and to showcase how mobile is connecting everything and everyone to a better future."