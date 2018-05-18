Oil steady after retreating from 2014 highs on dollar strength

A rapid slide in oil supply from Venezuela, concern that U.S. sanctions will disrupt exports from Iran, and falling global inventories have all combined to push oil prices up nearly 20 percent in 2018.

The U.S. dollar hit its highest level in four months against the yen as yields on benchmark U.S. government bonds hit a seven-year high.

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for importing nations such as those in Asia, which are facing a trillion dollar bill for their imports this year as demand in the continent reaches a record high.

Brent crude futures reached an intraday high of $80.50 a barrel, but later gave up most gains to settle up 2 cents at $79.30 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled unchanged at $71.49, after earlier also hitting their highest since November 2014 at $72.30 a barrel.

Global inventories of crude and fuel have dropped sharply in recent months owing to robust demand and OPEC-led production cuts.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC global producers, that have curbed output since the start of 2017, will next meet to discuss supply policy in Vienna in June.