SEDD intensifies campaigns on markets before Ramadan

Also, it falls within the Department’s mission to protect the consumers and market and to achieve economic development in the emirate of Sharjah. In addition, these campaigns coincides with the holy month of Ramadan thus to secure the markets in a way that ensures the protection of consumer rights as one of the priorities of the Department.

Likely, SEDD pays great attention to grantee that all the operating establishments in Sharjah comply with all applicable rules and regulations and provide the best services to the consumer. Also, such campaigns will help in ensuring that the promotion and sale of goods that does not meet the conditions will never be done, pointing out that the acts of controlling the markets will continue to stop violations.

Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, said that the main purpose of these campaigns is to ensure the safety of the products offered in the market and to conform to the approved specifications to provide consumer safety in the markets of Sharjah. Al Suwaidi pointed out that SEDD works on intensifying the campaigns on a regular basis through a comprehensive field plan, carried out throughout the year by the competent team of commercial officers in the Department of Commercial Control and Protection, where these visits are intensified during the days before the month of Ramadan. The main purpose of such campaigns is to affirm the application of the regulations in the markets, distribute awareness among providers and consumers, put an end to all aspects of commercial fraud, and stop the negative practices that some traders may resort to.

Additionally, he stressed that the Department is keen on to implement the highest standards of consumer service that goes in line with the Consumer Protection Law. Besides, he emphasized that SEDD is committed to work with merchants and consumers to find a fair relationship between the two parties.

Al Suwaidi added that the Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and Sharjah City Municipality, organise mutual campaign during such period to achieve comprehensive market control. That would help to ensure that merchants are committed to fixing prices by setting the approved price list, delivering buyers’ receipts, informing customers with products prices, and ensuring neutrality and transparency in the prices offered to consumers. Thus, he pointed out that the campaigns organized by the Department included field tours on all outlets, shopping malls, stores and specialized markets that are carried out by SEDD’s commercial officers.

Moreover, Al Suwaidi emphasized on the importance that the public should communicate with the Department in case of facing any case of commercial fraud. He also on the need to keep a bill after purchasing, which is a reference to them and the guarantor of their rights if they wish to file a complaint. Besides, SEDD offers several channels to receive complaints whereas it receives the complaints through the Call Center at 80080000 or through the consumer protection website www.shjconsumer.ae.

Moreover, Al Suwaidi pointed out that SEDD is continuing its regulatory efforts and in cooperation with various competent authorities in the Emirate to ensure that all economic establishments operating in the Emirate comply with the requirements imposed by the Federal Tax Authority.