Return of China Trade Week UAE set to further strengthen ties with China

An agreement to organise the show was signed between Expo Centre Sharjah and MIE Events DMCC on Sunday.

China Trade Week 2018 will occupy 8,000 sqm of space and host high-end Chinese manufacturers from industries including auto parts, furniture and interior, and consumer goods such as electronics. With Sharjah being a hub of the auto industry, China Trade Week’s main focus will be on after-sales products such as car care, electronics, car safety, environmental protection & energy saving, accessories, electronics systems, testing & diagnostic machines, tire repair equipment & products, and car wash, care and machine tools.

“With sales revenue from aftermarket accessories set to hit US $15 billion by 2021, and an increasing number of automotive aftermarket companies choosing to establish manufacturing facilities in the region, China Trade Week 2018 will be a significant event for the industry,” said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa- CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Apart from rising demand for spare parts and accessories due to the relatively high car ownership rate in the UAE, the country is also a re-export hub, with 60-70% of all imported auto parts finding their way to markets in neighboring countries in the region. Thus, the show not only provides exhibitors access to a high-growth domestic market, but also offers an opportunity to explore the entire Middle East and North Africa region.

Mr. David Wang, Managing Director of MIE Groups Ltd. which organises the annual event, says: “After starting with just 70 exhibitors in 2013, we now have over 300 covering a range of industries and continuously tapping into new markets. As ties between the UAE and China are further strengthened and China remains one of the UAE’s biggest trade partners, we are confident that China Trade Week UAE will continue to grow from strength to strength and be an asset to the bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.”

The B2B tradeshow will provide thousands of prospective buyers with direct access to Chinese manufacturers, while exhibitors will get a chance to explore new channels of sales, tie-ups with distributors, expand market reach, boost one-to-one interaction, and facilitate brand promotion.