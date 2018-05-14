HFZA recognises top Petrochemical, Oil & Gas companies

In this event the strategic partnership between Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Gulf Energy Information (Gulf), formerly Gulf Publishing Company (GPC) benefits were announced to the participating Petrochemical, Oil & Gas companies and HFZ’s investors to highlight and promote their company, products and services globally.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) said, “we are delighted to recognize the 1,500 companies working in the petrochemical, oil & gas sector of Hamriyah Free Zone and to connect our investors to Gulf’s global publication to showcase their products and services globally.

Gulf Energy Information, was founded in 1916 and global publication for more than 100 years, has been seen as a leading provider of media, marketing and market intelligence services that provides in depth insights, technical content and strategic direction to the international energy industry.

Gulf’s market-leading brands—World Oil, Hydrocarbon Processing, Petroleum Economist, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Gas Processing & LNG, Pipeline News and Underground Construction to serve their markets with traditional print publications, as well as digital media, data and events that leverage large audiences across the upstream, midstream, downstream, business strategy and infrastructure markets.

Gulf is happy to bring more international attention to HFZA and to assist HFZA and their business associates by attracting additional business opportunities.

Gulf will be publishing and distributing a Special Report on Hamriyah Free Zone in September 2018, highlighting the benefits of being associated HFZA and ways for additional inverters to become involved. Additional partnership opportunities are also being discussed and should look to be implemented later this year and into 2019.

Hailed as one of the cornerstones of the UAE’s industrial development, Hamriyah Free Zone is the second largest industrial free zone and petrochemical, oil & gas hub with a deep water sea port in the UAE which spread across approximately 26 million sq. m of prime industrial and commercial land and currently houses over 6,500 business enterprises from 163 nationalities in key sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, maritime, steel, construction and food.