Dubai ranks first in Arab world, fourth worldwide in ‘Economic Performance’ Pillar

Sheikh Hamdan added that Dubai's achievements in global competitiveness, especially in the ‘Economic Performance’ Pillar, have been driven by the fruitful development strategy it has adopted over the last few decades, and a genuine public-private sector partnership. He expressed his appreciation for the varied economic sectors and activities, and all those working in the UAE, citizens and residents, for their efforts in enhancing Dubai’s position among advanced economies and for its high global ranking across many indicators.

"Dubai is an icon among the fastest growing economies in the region, and the world. Today, Dubai represents a unique experience of ambitious people and a pioneering government," he said, stressing that the private sector is "our strategic partner in achieving the future we aspire."

Dubai ranks first in the Arab world and fourth worldwide in ‘Economic Performance’ Pillar, ahead of Canada, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong, and all EU countries (excluding Luxembourg), according to the ‘Dubai Competitiveness Report 2018’ issued by the Switzerland-based IMD World Competitiveness Centre in co-operation with the Dubai Competitiveness Office of the Department of Economic Development (DED).