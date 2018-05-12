SEDD Sharjah Consultative Council hold Coordination Meeting

Such meeting comes within the Department’s concerns to contribute in attaining the economic sustainable development at the emirate through the optimal use of technical and human resources, and the provision of all the services and facilitates to investors.



At the beginning of the meeting, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, welcomed the delegation and emphasized on the importance of conducting such meetings that help in promoting the mutual coordination and cooperation that help in achieving the sustainable economic development in Sharjah. Thus, this meeting was attended by number of SEDD officials and directors.



SEDD Chairman stressed that The Department inspires its development goals from the wise visions and thoughts of HIs Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. These objectives go in line with UAE’s vision that seeks to make Sharjah one of the best cities at the regional and international levels.



In addition, such intentions comes as a response to the economic changes taking place in the local arena, which require close cooperation between all concerned government agencies to keep in touch with the latest development as well as to create a community based system according to the highest efficiency degrees which will contribute in building a sustainable business environment in the emirate.



Throughout the meeting, the main economic indicators in Sharjah have been displayed to the delegation in a presentation. Also, the presentation included an economic analysis of the latest commercial and industrial data in Sharjah according to the economic sectors.



Additionally, SEDD indicated its continuous concerns on studying the economic situation in the emirate and pursuit it immediately through applying number of meetings with investors. Such meetings are held in order to review the obstacles that faces them and resolve them.



Also, the presentation included the initiatives provided by the Department to investors to motivate them to expand their projects, achieve sustainability and to attract more investors in the emirate.



Furthermore, SEDD’s achievements, its investments at the technological infrastructure as well as its release of new smart and e-services have been mentioned at the meeting. It is worth mentioning that the number of e-services through the website reached 77 ones and the smart services that can be downloaded through the smart phones hit 47 ones.



These services were created to ease procedures on customers and investors and to provide multiple channels to them. Such a thing will contribute in strengthening the investment movement in Sharjah and attaining the sustainable economic development at it.



Moreover, SEDD seeks continuously to activate the e-linking with various government agencies that are concerned in easing the procedures on investors which contributes in attracting investment to Sharjah, thus attaining SEDD’s vision that is leadership in comprehensive development to achieve competitive, innovative and knowledge-based economy.



Also, SEDD Chairman, emphasized that the Department will continue to coordinate with the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee from the Consultative Council of Sharjah by showing them the latest developments in the economic arena at the emirate.



On the other hand, Mohammed Juma bin Hindi, Head of the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee from the Consultative Council of Sharjah, expressed his gratitude and thanks to SEDD for their efforts in promoting the economic work and status at the emirate.



Also, He praised on the improvement method that SEDD adopts in such field, emphasizing that it is important to exchange expertise and knowledge in various areas between the two parties to attain a distinctive development economic vision and plan.



In the end, SEDD praised on the efforts place by the Consultative Council of Sharjah in improving the working mechanisms in all areas that it seeks in order to attain a significant return in the performance of institutions and to meet the needs of all members in the society.