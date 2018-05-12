OPEC Secretary General, EU Commissioner discuss global oil and energy issues

Oettinger and Barkindo both welcomed the opportunity to discuss global oil and energy issues and to share opinions from both the producer and consumer viewpoints. The two also expressed their ongoing strong support for the EU-OPEC Energy Dialogue that began in 2005.

The OPEC Secretariat provided presentations on recent oil market developments, the historic ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ between 24 OPEC and non-OPEC producing nations and the future role of oil in the energy mix. The attending delegates then engaged in a question and answer session.