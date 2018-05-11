We launched the new corporate identity of Sharjah Airport: Ali Al Midfa

Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority, said: "Today we celebrate Sharjah International Airport employees and partners of success from government and private sectors. We also honoured our media partners today.”

He added that the new corporate identity of the airport was launched at the ceremony including a change in the logo. We also removed the word “international” from the logo and maintained the domes and the seagulls arranged from the smallest to the biggest, as sign of continued growth to the top.