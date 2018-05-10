Ministry of Economy participates in "Gateway Gulf Investor Forum Bahrain 2018"

The forum aimed to show investors current and future investment opportunities and promote regional investment in Bahrain, as well as to improve their awareness of the market value of GCC countries, which has reached a total of US$1.5 trillion.

Over 500 international investors and executive directors from several sectors, including oil and gas, real estate, tourism, housing, energy, water, transport, public works and manufacturing, participated in the forum.

The forum’s sessions and activities focussed on determining investment opportunities in GCC countries, discussing challenges, and highlighting the capabilities of the GCC countries in developing the business and investment sector, as well as the region’s commercial and economic environment.

Al Shamsi said that the ministry aims to participate in all events that open effective channels of communication between relevant regional and international investment and development institutions on government and private levels.

He added that the ministry’s participation highlights its support for the forum, which was organised under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy King and Crown Prince of Bahrain, as we as the ministry’s desire to exchange expertise and review promising investment opportunities and developments in the region.

He further added that the forum’s focus on certain topics, such as future foresight, discovering the Gulf region’s investment potential, technological transformation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, developing human capital and the investment prospects of China's Belt and Road Initiative projects, is an important opportunity to create policies and strategies related to business and investment, as well as to encourage prosperous regional partnerships.

Al Youha highlighted the importance of investment forums in GCC countries to promoting investment partnerships between GCC countries and strengthening their joint economic integration.