Zakat Fund’s total revenue since its establishment reached AED1.3 billion

During a media briefing on Wednesday, that was organised by the fund at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Al Muhairi stated that the fund’s success is due to the services it provides to collect Zakat money, which utilises the latest technologies and have enabled benefactors to donate Zakat at any place and any time, to achieve the fund’s goals, under the theme, "Modern Vision for a Lawful Religious Duty."

He added that a goal of the fund is to improve the efficiency of government services and raise them to international levels, in line with the UAE Vision 2021, through developing and increasing its methods of collection, starting with traditional channels that account for 26 percent of donations, followed by electronic channels that account for 50 percent, and smart channels that now account for 24 percent.

Al Muhairi pointed out that the fund, through its various services and 32 collection points, has managed to obtain 243,96 Zakat benefactors, compared to 4,962 when it was established.

The value of Zakat donations received by the fund during the first quarter of 2018 through traditional channels reached AED9,858,174, along with AED1,392,868 through electronic channels, and AED3,222,509 through smart channels.