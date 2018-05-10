Air Arabia announces net profit of AED110 million, up 8% in Q1

Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED110 million for the three months ending March 31st, 2018, an 8 percent increase compared to the corresponding 2017 figure of AED102 million.

In the same period, the airline posted a turnover of AED877 million, an 8 percent increase compared to Q1 of last year. More than 2 million passengers flew with Air Arabia between January and March 2018, in line with the record number of passengers carried in Q1 of last year. The airline’s average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – during the first three months of 2018 stood at 80 percent.

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said, "We are glad to see Air Arabia’s record 2017 financial results continue with the solid earnings registered in the first quarter 2018.

The strong financial performance for the first quarter is a reflection of the robust business model that we operate and is driven by our clear strategy for growth. The strong passenger demand combined with the solid cost control measures that we took in driving cost margins lower continue to positively impact the financial performance of the carrier."