"Beauty World Middle East 2018" SAIF Zone offers investment facilities for the global beauty sector

The participation is in line with the Authority's investment diversification strategy to attract more Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) from various sectors. The exhibition was attended by 1,700 exhibitors from 62 countries and more than 50,000 visitors from the beauty sector. This provides an ideal platform for networking between professionals, suppliers, investors, and businessmen.

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport Free Zone and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority pointed out the importance of participating in Beauty World Middle East. Being one of the largest and most important trade shows specialising in cosmetics, perfumes, and beauty products. This is a golden opportunity to attract more FDI to Sharjah through the free zone as well as to know more about the latest trends and developments. The beauty sector is achieving significant growth in the Middle East and it is a good time to promote the free zone’s attractive investment facilities, competitive advantages and investment solutions to current and potential customers who wish to establish or expand their business and to reach local and international markets in this sector.

The beauty sector of SAIF Zone is witnessing a remarkable growth with a large number of commercial and industrial investments, particularly in perfume sector and other cosmetic industries through the presence of a large number of local and international brands which took advantages of excellent investment facilities of the free zone

The SAIF Zone’s booth was attended by visitors and the SAIF Zone team presented to them the different benefits and advantages of SAIF Zone well as its latest initiatives and expansion projects such as adding new areas for industrial and commercial use to achieve its future plans and aspirations. The new areas will include the construction of new warehouses, internal roads, commercial offices for investors, workers' accommodation and other infrastructure projects.

SAIF Zone continuously attracts large number of companies from various sectors. It currently has more than 7,500 companies operating in various commercial, industrial and service sectors. This is part of the long-term strategy to attract more investments by providing investors an appropriate environment for the promotion and protection of existing investments of all kinds.

During the past few years, the SAIF Zone has achieved remarkable growth rates in the number of companies operating and the volume of investments from by these companies. This comes as a result of the continuous adaptation of best international standards for quality services that helps attract investments which is looking to establish in a business-conducive environment with world-class infrastructure, efficient management, easy transfer of share capitals, exemption from taxes on products and customs duty on products imported to the free zone and exported abroad and full foreign ownership of the company provides great opportunities for enterprises to succeed.