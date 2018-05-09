Aircraft movements in Dubai rise by 50% in 8 years

In his keynote address at the ATC Forum, a new conference and exhibition dedicated to air traffic control running along the Airport Show, Al Hashmi added, "Operating closely with larger-than-life corporations such as Dubai Airports and Emirates airline and that has enabled us to become the leading air navigation services provider of the MENA region that we are today."

"Over the last eight years, aircraft movements have increased by 50 percent," he said, adding, "This has necessitated upgrading of our airspace."

He said, "We have successfully redesigned the current airspace, introducing 90 new procedures and 150 new way points in efforts to enhance airspace capacity, enable fuel savings and continuously support green aviation under the ‘Airspace Restructuring Project’ in Dubai."

He added, "Today, we manage a daily average of 1,500 air traffic movements in Dubai’s airspace, enabling it to be the leading and renowned travel and trade hub."

To consolidate safe, efficient and expeditious ATC operations in a seamless manner, dans’ research and development arm has developed Approach Peak Offload, APO, procedures that are unique because of Dubai’s operational environment.