Tokyo stocks close lower after US exit from Iran deal

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.44 percent, or 99.81 points, to 22,408.88, while the broader Topix index closed down 0.39 percent, or 6.91 points, at 1,772.91.

The US president rejected appeals by Washington's closest allies and pulled out of a deal he has called "disastrous".

"The United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal," Trump said in a White House address Tuesday US time, branding the landmark 2015 accord endorsed by Britain, China, Germany, Russia and Barack Obama's administration "defective at its core".

Geopolitical concerns pushed investors to dump shares, but a weaker yen still created opportunities for some players to hunt for bargains, said Okasan Online Securities.

Analysts said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be closely watching Trump's decision.

Takeda dropped 2.35 percent to 4,529 yen after it announced a $62.5 billion deal to buy Irish drugmaker Shire.

The dollar fetched 109.60 yen, against 108.98 yen in New York late Tuesday.