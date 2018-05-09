Oil jumps after U.S. abandons Iran deal, plans "highest level" sanctions

Ignoring pleas by allies, Trump on Tuesday pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran that was agreed in late 2015, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies amid an already tight market.

Brent crude oil futures <LCOc1> at one point touched their highest since November 2014 at $76.75 per barrel. They were still at $76.52 per barrel at 0628 GMT, up $1.67, or 2.2 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.43 per barrel, or 2.1 percent, at $70.49 a barrel, near highs also last seen in late 2014.

In China, the biggest single buyer of Iranian oil, Shanghai crude futures <ISCc1> hit their strongest in dollar terms since they were launched in late May, above $73.20 per barrel.

Analysts said the soaring prices were the result of an expected fall in Iranian oil exports.