SEDD organises 6th Annual National Entrepreneurship Meeting

The meeting also aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship, as well as diversifying and expanding the emirate's economic base with the ultimate objective of attaining sustainable economic growth.

The meeting was kicked off by a presentation on the success stories of some entrepreneurs to help them enhance and market their products, create opportunities for business development, spread the culture of entrepreneurship and enhance the economic environment in the emirate.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEDD, said that this meeting is in line with the department’s strategy to support the business sectors and the SMEs in particular. He added that the Department works on enabling owners to achieve success in national entrepreneurship in all sectors of the economy.

Amal Habash, Deputy Director of the Commercial Affairs Section, said that the meeting is part of a series of meetings to educate the public on "Eitimad" licences and their role to engage in the world of entrepreneurship through the licencing mechanism. Thus, the "Eitimad" programme was designed to help the UAE’s local people join the business sector through SMEs that can be managed from their homes, she said.

In addition, Habash pointed out that "Eitimad" licences are important because they preserve the trade name of the licensee as well as the project ideas and services and protect the trademark. "Likely, it helps the business to become an independent one in the future with a commercial franchise," she said.

At the end of the meeting, the participants were honoured along with the distinguished entrepreneurs who contributed to the 2018 National Entrepreneurship Exhibition, which was organised by SEDD in Muwaileh area.